REVEALED: The 11 worst crime hotspots in the Chesterfield area

Here are the 11 locations in the Chesterfield area which had the biggest numbers of recorded crime during March this year.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for March 2018 - the most recent period for which data is available.

They are broken down by policing area.

Crimes are separated into a number of categories:

• Anti-social behaviour

• Bicycle theft

• Burglary

• Criminal damage and arson

• Drugs

• Other crime

• Other theft

• Possession of weapons

• Public order

• Robbery

• Shoplifting

• Theft from the person

• Vehicle crime

• Violence and sexual offences