Revealed - the 10 most dangerous locations in Chesterfield town centre
The latest police statistics have been released – and they reveal the most crime-hit streets in Chesterfield town centre.
According to police.uk, 159 crimes were recorded in the Chesterfield Town Centre policing area in November 2019.
1. South Street
There were 13 crimes recorded on or near South Street in November 2019.
2. South Place
There were 11 crimes recorded on or near South Place in November 2019.
3. Corporation Street
There were 10 crimes recorded on or near Corporation Street in November 2019.
4. New Beetwell Street
There were nine crimes recorded on or near New Beetwell Street in November 2019.
