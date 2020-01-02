Police insist they are working to tackle crime.

Revealed - the 10 most dangerous locations in Chesterfield town centre

The latest police statistics have been released – and they reveal the most crime-hit streets in Chesterfield town centre.

According to police.uk, 159 crimes were recorded in the Chesterfield Town Centre policing area in November 2019.

There were 13 crimes recorded on or near South Street in November 2019.

1. South Street

There were 13 crimes recorded on or near South Street in November 2019.
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
There were 11 crimes recorded on or near South Place in November 2019.

2. South Place

There were 11 crimes recorded on or near South Place in November 2019.
Google
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
There were 10 crimes recorded on or near Corporation Street in November 2019.

3. Corporation Street

There were 10 crimes recorded on or near Corporation Street in November 2019.
JPIMedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
There were nine crimes recorded on or near New Beetwell Street in November 2019.

4. New Beetwell Street

There were nine crimes recorded on or near New Beetwell Street in November 2019.
JPIMedia
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3