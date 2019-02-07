Residents warned about new council tax scam in Derbyshire

A Derbyshire council is warning residents about a scam that appears to offer a number of council tax services in order to obtain payments details.

Fraudsters have been using HMRC and GovDelivery branding in their emails and telling people they can claim a council tax refund, apply for their council tax banding to be lowered or pay an outstanding payment.

Online Scam pic posed by model

Reported correspondence from the fraudsters has been sent by ‘Andrew Walsh, Head of Digital Communication Services’ under the ‘Council Tax & Payroll Service’ header from the city.council.payroll.services.gov.uk@tax.com email address.

Residents are urged not to disclose bank account details or any other personal information.

One elderly Erewash resident was contacted by fraudsters over the phone about lowering the banding on her council tax.

They told her she needed to pay £150 to release funds of £3,000 that she was entitled to as she had paid too much since the council tax started.

Luckily, the woman contacted Erewash Borough Council before she called the fraudsters back and was informed that it was a scam.

Councillor Wayne Major, deputy leader and lead member for resources at Erewash Borough Council, said: “This is the latest in a long line of tactics that scammers have used to try and get people’s bank account details.

“If you receive an email, phone call, text or letter which you think is suspicious, please do not hesitate in contacting the council.

“People can also register for a MyErewash account where they can view their council tax accounts.”