Residents tell of shock after man critically injured in Sheffield shooting

Residents have told of their shock after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Sheffield over the weekend.

The 28-year-old was shot in his upper body on Staniforth Road on Saturday.

The police cordon on Staniforth Road in Darnall over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5pm and the victim was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition yesterday.

A Staniforth Road shopkeeper, who did not want to be identified, told The Star this morning: “I was shocked when I heard someone had been shot.

“I don’t know the circumstances but I hope the man gets better.”

Another resident said: “You do get a lot of trouble around here but it’s not good at all to hear there’s been a shooting.

“You do sometimes see police in the area and bobbies on the beat – but there’s always going to be crime in Darnall.”

One man said: “I’m not necessarily saying this is the case here, but you do get a lot of problems associated with drugs in this area.”

Residents have also expressed their shock about the incident on social media.

Lesley Armstrong said on The Star’s Facebook page: “What on earth is going on in our city lately.”

Lynne Bedford added: “Shocking. There is something every day.”

Police officers sealed off the crime scene while a forensic search was carried out.

House-to-house enquiries have also been carried out.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 592 of January 4.