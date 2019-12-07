Residents deliver verdict after man is BANNED from most parts of village near Sheffield

Residents have expressed mixed views after an offender was banned from large parts of a village near Sheffield.

Magistrates have handed Renishaw man Ricky Whitehead a five-year criminal behaviour order for ‘terrorising residents’ in the village over ‘many years’.

Ricky Whitehead.

Mr Whitehead, aged 30, who has only just been released from Nottingham prison, was given the order for intimidating residents, using drugs, causing criminal damage and engaging in violent acts in the area.

On the streets of Renishaw this week, opinion was divided about Mr Whitehead.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said: “I never had any problems with him personally but I know a lot of people did.”

However, a man, who also wanted to remain anonymous, said: “He’s been notorious around here for a while and always causing problems and getting into trouble.

Main Road in Renishaw.

“This order has been coming for a while and hopefully it’ll make a difference.”

A spokesperson for North East Derbyshire District Council said: “The council’s community safety team worked in partnership with Derbyshire police over many years to help the stricken residents of Renishaw - and gather enough evidence to secure the fantastic result in court.

“Damning, conclusive evidence was given in court detailing how he terrorised residents of Renishaw.”

Councillor Martin Thacker, council leader, added: “We will not tolerate this behaviour in our communities and we will continue to work with residents to make sure their streets are safe and perpetrators are rightfully brought to justice.

“We are proud of our great working relationship with the local constabulary and have worked tirelessly to obtain the correct outcome as quickly and efficiently as possible, ensuring as much evidence was gathered as possible to highlight these awful crimes this man had committed.

“Our residents deserve to feel safe in the villages they live and can now, thankfully, do so.”

Eight conditions were attached to Mr Whitehead’s criminal behaviour order, including an exclusion zone in a large area of Renishaw to ‘provide protection for the residents’.

Report crime to police by ringing 101.