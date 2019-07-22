Repeat drink-driver was brought to justice after police received a tip-off

Police caught a repeat drink-driver after they received a tip-off that the motorist had been boozing in his garden before getting in his car.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 16 how Jack Rose, 28, of Talbot Street, Pinxton, was stopped by police after he had driven from his home and was found to be over the drink-drive limit on Talbot Street.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “An officer on patrol saw Mr Rose drive past and it was suspected he was a drink-driver due to a member of the public calling in that Rose had been drinking.”

Rose registered 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, according to the court.

The defendant, who has a previous drink-driving conviction, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on June 28.

Defence solicitor Emma Eardley said: “Mr Rose is extremely angry with himself because of that previous conviction and he had done a course on the last occasion and he is annoyed that he has got himself back in this situation.”

Ms Eardley added that Rose had been at a social gathering in his own back garden and the electricity was about to run out and he drove the car to get a top-up for the meter.

Rose had also had a sleep before he set off in the car, according to Ms Eardley, and he had felt okay and believed he would not be over the drink-drive limit.

Magistrates fined Rose £236 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

He was also banned from driving for 39 months.