A lorry driver has been ticketed by police after "taking a break" on an A38 entry slip road.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ who ticked the driver today, Saturday, January 26 said: "There are loads of lay-bys and other areas available just off the A38."

One motorist who was driving on the same road said: "Just drove past this and thought he'd broken down. Would have been a recipe for disaster if you weren't there with flashing lights behind it."