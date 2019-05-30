Purse stolen from 85-year-old victim at Derbyshire supermarket

Do you recognise this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with the theft of a purse from an elderly woman in Derbyshire.

The 85-year-old victim was shopping at Aldi in Station Road, Buxton, when her purse was stolen from her bag at around 10.30am on Saturday, May 25.

Who is he? Pic: Derbyshire Times

The purse contained a quantity of cash and cards. The bank cards were subsequently used to withdraw money from a cash machine.

If you recognise the man in these images, or have any information about this incident, call police on 101.

Quote the reference number 19000269550 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Gareth Podmore, in any correspondence.

READ MORE: FIREFIGHTERS TACKLE ECKINGTON WOODLAND FIRE