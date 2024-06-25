Public warned not to approach convicted robber on the run from Derbyshire prison

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 25th Jun 2024, 07:28 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2024, 09:06 BST
Police have issued an appeal for help finding a convict who has absconded from prison in Derbyshire and gone on the run.

Rocky Taylor failed to return after leaving left HMP Sudbury earlier this year. The 37-year-old was serving a seven-year six-month prison sentence after being convicted of aggravated burglary and robbery in June 2020 at Derby Crown Court.

He is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall, and of a stocky build with black shaved hair, green eyes and he may have a beard. Taylor had been wearing a blue long sleeved top and white hat when he left the prison, and has scars on both arms.

He has links to Midway, Hartshorne and Newhall in Swadlincote, Chaddesden in Derby, Ilkeston, Coalville, Sherwood in Nottingham, Sheffield, Rotherham, York, Rochdale and Walsall.

Taylor had been wearing a blue long sleeved top and white hat when he left the prison, and has scars on both arms.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Taylor, and instead contact us on the details below with reference 987 of 23 June:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook pagel X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.