Prolific burglars are jailed after huge crime spree across the region

A pair of prolific burglars have been jailed for a combined 12 years and four months in relation to a string of house burglaries committed across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire.

Ashley Simpson, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of burglary.

Timothy Wilson, 34, formerly of Woodfield Road, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary and two counts of theft.

Simpson was locked up for seven years and Wilson for five years and four months when they appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (28 September 2018) for sentencing.

It followed a Nottinghamshire Police investigation into a series of house burglaries which happened between 4 January and 15 March 2018 across the three counties. In a number of the cases Simpson and Wilson stole car keys from the properties before stealing the vehicles.

The court heard how Simpson and Wilson also stole electrical items and jewellery from the homes they had broken into.

The pair used a car which they stole from a property in Lambley Road, Lowdham, on 21 January 2018, in a number of the other burglaries, with the car displaying cloned number plates from matching vehicles.

The stolen car was recovered in the Bestwood area of Nottingham on 6 February 2018. Officers found two sets of number plates and some screws used to fasten them to the bumper. Wilson’s DNA was found on the screw.

Officers found a black bin bag inside another car, stolen from a property in Cartwright Close, Melbourne, Derbyshire, on 14 February 2018 and which was used in other burglaries. Wilson’s fingerprints were found on the bag.

The court also heard how Simpson was identified from CCTV footage at one of the burglary scenes and a large amount of stolen property was recovered from the address where he was arrested. Mobile phone enquires showed that Simpson was at the location of all 18 burglaries he was charged with. Mobile phone evidence also linked Wilson to multiple burglaries.

Simpson was jailed for six years for each count of burglary, to be served concurrently. He also received a 12-month prison sentence, to be served consecutively, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving. He was banned from driving for six-and-a-half years and told he must take an extended re-test.

Wilson was jailed for five years and four months for each of his counts of burglary, to be served concurrently. He also received three-year prison sentences, to be served concurrently, for two counts of attempted burglary, and two-year sentences, to be served concurrently, for two counts of theft.