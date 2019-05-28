Probe into 14 ‘election fraud’ cases at Derbyshire authorities

Derbyshire Police are investigating 14 possible causes of election fraud across the county.

The number includes a current ongoing investigation into the recent local election in Abbey Ward, Derby and a concern raised in Amber Valley- but officers later found ‘no offence had been committed’.

Enquiries were made into two further concerns, however, no offences were found to have been committed.

Police say they are now looking into the other ten reported concerns, which were received from across Derbyshire, to establish if a formal criminal investigation is needed.

