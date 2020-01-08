Prison for man who spat in face of East Midlands Ambulance worker on Christmas Day

A 44-year-old man who spat in the face of ambulance staff on Christmas Day has been sent to prison.

Nicholas Watkins, of no fixed address, appeared before Lincoln Magistrates Court on December 30, charged with assaulting an emergency worker.

The incident happened on Christmas Day in Derby.

Watkins pleaded guilty and was given an 18-weeks prison sentence and ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Mark Ward, local security management specialist, said: "We will not tolerate assaults against our staff."