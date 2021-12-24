Priceless OBE medal stolen in north Derbyshire burglary
An OBE medal was among the items swiped by burglars during a raid on a north Derbyshire home.
The incident is reported to have happened sometime between 9am and 4.45pm on Thursday, December 16, at a house in Church View Drive at Baslow.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The owners had been out during this time and had returned home to find that a patio door had been smashed open.
“A quantity of jewellery, power tools and an OBE medal were stolen during the incident.
“We are keen to hear from anyone with any information about this incident and have included images of some of these items, in the hope that someone may recognise them as being offered for sale.
“If you can help, please contact us quoting reference number 21*731976.”
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/
Phone – call 101.