Prankster who called Derbyshire emergency services to a fake fire will be 'prosecuted'

Derbyshire emergency services were taken away from real emergencies by a prankster who reported a fake fire.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service, Derbyshire Constabulary and ambulances were sent to the 'fire' at 9.30pm on June 8.

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said the address they were called to will not be given out to not give the prankster "the satisfaction."

A Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "Several fire engines were sent to an address in the north of our county after getting reports of a fire. Also police and ambulances were sent. This proved to be a false alarm with malicious intent. This call took vital life-saving appliances away from others and it will not be tolerated.

"Police have confirmed they will prosecute. We will not give them the satisfaction of posting the address or town here. The 999 service is a critical and important function and cannot be used for entertainment. They will get a knock on the door soon."