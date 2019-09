Derbyshire Police asked people to avoid Victoria Park at Ilkeston on Sunday morning after a 'suspicious incident'

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: "We were contacted at 9.25am by someone concerned that a man was sprinkling white powder around some of the trees and it looked suspicious.

Manners Road Ilkeston

"We went to the area and washed the powder away."

Police said there was no sign of the man.