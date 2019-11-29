Police warning after 'thefts from vehicles in lay-bys' across Derbyshire

Police are urging drivers to remove broken down vehicles as soon as possible following ‘a number of thefts’ of cars from laybys across Derbyshire.

The vehicles had been left by their owners overnight while arranging for recovery after a breakdown or following a collision.

Incidents have been reported during the past few weeks on laybys at Barlborough, near to junction 30 of the M1, along the A38 between Ripley and Derby and on the A52 between Derby and the M1.

A man was arrested in the Barlborough area by officers on Tuesday, November 26 on suspicion of theft.

PC Scott Jeffreys of the Roads Policing Unit said: “We would urge motorists to make sure they return and remove or recover their vehicles from laybys as soon as possible after a break down or collision as we have had recent incidents where cars have been stolen after drivers have left them overnight thinking they would be secure.

“Patrols are being carried out by our officers but we would encourage people to report any suspicious activity to us as soon as they can, and if you are able to make note of the descriptions of any people or vehicles, and registration numbers, it can really help us.”

To report crime call police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

