Police have issued a warning to church-goers in Derbyshire after reports of an ‘Irish male’ entering places of worship and asking for fuel money.

Police from Bakewell and Hathersage SNT are urging residents to be on the lookout for suspicious behaviour.

They said: “Reports have been made of an Irish male attending churches and saying his mother has died and that he needs money for fuel and travel expenses.

“Please be mindful of this and report anything suspicious to us via 101.”