Police warning after increase in dangerous driving in north Derbyshire

Police have issued a warning after reporting a rise in dangerous driving on roads in the north Derbyshire area.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 31st December 2021, 12:01 pm

Officers said there has been an increase in ‘careless and dangerous behaviour’ over recent weeks around the Clay Cross area.

PCSO Kelis Rawson, from the Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), said: “It is an offence to drive/ride a vehicle dangerously on the road or without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for other road users.

MORE: Review of 2021: Derbyshire communities pull together in times of immense heartache

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have issued a warning after reporting a rise in dangerous driving on roads in the north Derbyshire area.

"Careless and dangerous behaviour when in charge of a vehicle massively increases the chances of a road traffic collison occurring, endangering yourself and others.

"To protect yourselves and others please report it if you have dashcam footage or witnesses who have seen careless or dangerous driving.”

PCSO Rawson added: "You can report this via; 999 in an emergency, 101 non emergency or www.derbyshire.police.uk.”