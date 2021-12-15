Police warn residents to be vigilant after vehicle crime spike in Derbyshire town

The Shirebrook Safer Neighbourhood Team said they have seen an increase in vehicle crime in the town in recent weeks.

They asked residents to be vigilant, and have released advice to help keep people and their property safe.

Drivers were encouraged to keep car keys out of sight in their homes, where they are not visible from doors or windows. Anti-theft devices for cars were also suggested, with Faraday pouches that can block the signal for keyless cars available online for a small cost.

Shirebrook residents are being encouraged to be vigilant after a spate of vehicle crime.

Residents were told to park somewhere open and well-lit, in a garage, or in view from their home or CCTV. The SNT said people should always lock their vehicle, even if only leaving it for a couple of minutes.