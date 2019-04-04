Police want to trace this man in connection with theft of charity boxes

Police would like to trace this man in connection with the theft of charity boxes.

Officers are asking for help from the public in locating him.

Do you know this man? Call police on 101.

A Facebook post by Clay Cross SNT read: "Again officers from North East Triage Team are asking the public for their assistance in locating this pictured male. We still wish to speak with him regarding the theft of charity boxes. Any information relating to how we can get in touch with him would be greatly appreciated."

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and ask for PC 2462 Painter or PC 2739 Baker.