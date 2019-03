Police in Chesterfield have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after money intended for another person was taken from a cash machine.

It happened at about 4.40pm on Saturday, February 23 at the Tesco store on High Street, Old Whittington.

The victim was withdrawing money from the cash point when he forgot to take the withdrawal. A man then followed and took the money intended for the victim.

Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 1900010282 in any correspondence.