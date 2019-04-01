Police want to trace this man in connection with bike theft from outside Chesterfield shop

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a mountain bike from outside a Chesterfield shop.

The bike was reported stolen from outside Asda, off Sheffield Road, at about5.45pm on Wednesday, March 20.

Do you know who this man is? Call police on 101.

It is described as being a grey and black.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured, who was in the area at the time, and may be able to help with their enquiries.

Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19000149696 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Ryan Gill, in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.