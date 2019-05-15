Police want to trace these two men in connection with Chesterfield burglary

Call police on 101 if you know who they are.

Police want to trace these men in connection with a burglary in Chesterfield.

The burglary at a house in Lancaster Road, Newbold, is reported to have happened between Tuesday, May 7, at 11pm and Wednesday, May 8, at 7.45am

A bag containing a laptop, car keys and bank cards was stolen. The bank cards were used that morning at a nearby convenience store.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "The two men pictured were seen in the area at the time and may be able to help with our enquiries."

Call police on 101 and quote reference number 19000232993.