Police want to trace these two men in connection with Chesterfield burglary

Police want to trace these men in connection with a burglary in Chesterfield.

The burglary at a house in Lancaster Road, Newbold, is reported to have happened between Tuesday, May 7, at 11pm and Wednesday, May 8, at 7.45am

A bag containing a laptop, car keys and bank cards was stolen. The bank cards were used that morning at a nearby convenience store.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "The two men pictured were seen in the area at the time and may be able to help with our enquiries."

Call police on 101 and quote reference number 19000232993.