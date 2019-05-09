Police want to trace these three people in connection with alleged theft and fraud incident in Chesterfield

Police in Chesterfield have released images of three people they would like to speak to in connection with an alleged theft and fraud incident.

The incident happened at the Aldi store on Lockoford Road, Whittington Moor.

Call police on 101.

It is believed a 65-year-old woman left her bank card in the store after paying for her shopping. Once she had realised that the card was missing, she checked with the bank to find a significant amount of money had been withdrawn from a nearby cash machine.

Officers have already conducted a number of enquiries, and have now released these images as they believe these people may be able to assist with their enquiries.

It happened between 12.55pm and 1.20pm on Saturday, March 30.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote the reference number 19000161739.

Call police on 101.