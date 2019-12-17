Police want to trace Land Rover driver in connection with Derbyshire crash that killed bike rider

Police are trying to trace the driver of a Land Rover who could have information about a fatal collision in Derbyshire.

Officers were called to the A515 between the junction of the A5012 and the road to Alsop en le Dale at 1pm on Monday, November 18 to reports that a red Suzuki GSX had been in collision with a Range Rover.

The motorcycle rider, a 52-year-old man from Matlock, died at the scene.

Police want to speak to the driver of a dark-coloured 2005-09 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, which was towing a tri-axel livestock trailer and travelling along the A515 towards Ashbourne that day.

The vehicle was driving ahead of the collision and the driver may have information which could help determine what happened.

If you have any information contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference 19000618349.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.