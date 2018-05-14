Police want to talk to this man after fraud at Chesterfield superstore

Police want to talk to this man about fraud carried out at Asda supermarket in Chesterfield.

During the incident, on Monday, April 23 at 11am, a man entered the store on Sheffield Road and selected various items, before going to a self-service checkout. At the checkout he fraudulently credited himself with a voucher for a quantity of cash, before leaving with the money.

Similar incidents have also occurred at an Asda store in Walkley, Sheffield, on Tuesday, April 24 and Wednesday, April 25. South Yorkshire Police would also like to speak to the man in these images in connection with these incidents.

If you recognise this man, or can provide us with any information, please contact PC Andrew Marshall on 101 quoting reference number 18000183053.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

