Police want to speak to this woman in connection with Chesterfield purse theft

Police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to after a purse containing cash which had been dropped was stolen from a shop in Chesterfield.

A 79-year-old woman had dropped the purse in a shop at about 1.10pm on Packers Row on Friday, January 4.

She later realised that her purse was missing, and discovered it had not been handed in.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We would like to appeal to trace the woman in the image, as she may have information which could help with our inquiries."

Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*8561.