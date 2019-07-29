Police want to speak to this man in connection with theft of purse on Brimington bus

Police want to trace this man in connection with the theft of a woman's purse on a bus in Brimington.

Although the pictures from the CCTV are of low quality, police hope they offer an impression of the man’s build and what he was wearing.

Call police on 101 if you know who he is.

A 29-year-old woman reported she had caught the bus on Lansdowne Road at 8.45am on Tuesday, July 16.

She left the bus in Devon Drive at around 9am, and realised she had left her purse behind on the seat. She caught the same bus again on its return journey and found her purse, however cash and bank cards had been stolen from within.

The man, pictured, got on the bus at Barrow Hill and left it at Staveley. He was wearing a green cap, blue and white striped t-shirt with a collar, blue shorts, and black trainers and was carrying a newspaper.

Officers would like to speak to him, as he may have information that may help our enquiries.

Call police on 101, quoting reference number 19000370901.