Police want to speak to this man in connection with the theft of a lorry from a compound.

Just after midnight on Sunday, July 9, a compound in Cat and Fiddle Lane, Dale Abbey, near Kirk Hallam, was broken into and a Mercedes curtain sided lorry was stolen.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "We want to speak to the man pictured. We appreciate the image is of low quality but we hope it may jog someone’s memory."

Call police on 101 and quote the reference number 19*355949