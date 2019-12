Police have released a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to in connection with an ‘incident’ on a Chesterfield bus.

It happened aboard a Stagecoach bus which was travelling through the Loundsley Green area on December 2.

The man pictured is thought to have been 'abusive’ on the bus, say officers.

If you recognise the man or have any more information, you should contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 19000649380.