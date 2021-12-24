Police want to speak to these victims after assault outside Chesterfield bar

The man and woman were assaulted during the incident outside the Association bar at around 2.45am today (December 24).

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “When officers arrived, the pair had left the scene and they need to speak to them as a matter of urgency.

Police are appealing for help to identify two victims of an assault outside a bar in Chesterfield. Image: Derbyshire police.

“A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody,” the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information about the identity of the pair are asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 21*746534:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.