Police want to speak to these two women in connection with alleged assault on Chesterfield shop staff

Police want to speak to these two women after three members of staff allege they were assaulted while trying to stop shoplifters at Hobbycraft in Chesterfield.

The staff members told officers that they suspected people of shoplifting at the Ravenside Retail Park branch and tried to stop them from leaving but were assaulted, Derbyshire police said.

The women suffered minor injuries.

MORE CHESTERFIELD NEWS: Tributes flood in for 'talented, happy and life-loving' Chesterfield musician who died at 21

The incident happened at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, June 25.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference number 19*328532.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.