Police want to speak to these three people in connection with a shop theft in Aldi in Clay Cross.

It happened on Monday, June 3 just after 9.30pm.

Call police on 101 if you know who they are.

Clay Cross Safer Neighbourhood Team said they would like to speak to them in the hope they can assist with a shoplifting incident.

Call police 101 and quote crime number 19000285659 and ask for PC 14457 Craig Allinson.