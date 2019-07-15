Police want to speak to these people after ‘criminal damage’ in woodland near Chesterfield

Police want to speak to these people in connection with criminal damage in Walton Woods.

Officers think the males pictured may be able to help with their enquiries following the ‘repeated’ incidents on privately owned land.

Who are they?

Wingerworth and Rural Police SNT said: “Some of the land at Walton Woods is now privately owned and users of the woodland are reminded to respect the owner’s property.

“While some owners are happy for access to continue, individuals found to have caused damage to property will have action taken against them.

“If you can identify the people in the images or have any further information including CCTV please contact PC 14621 SHORT on 101 quoting reference number 19000338589.”

