Police want to speak to these people after Barrow Hill burglary Call police if you recognise this man. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police want to speak to the people pictured after a burglary in Barrow Hill. The crime happened at White Lodge Farm over the weekend. Anyone who recognises the men should call police on 101, quoting crime number 19000193519. Call police if you recognise this man. Call police if you recognise this man. Call police if you recognise this woman. Call police if you recognise this man. Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results