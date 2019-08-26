Police want to speak to these men after Whitwell ‘egging’ incidents

Police are trying to trace these young men in relation to incidents involving ‘egging’ and other anti-social behaviour in Whitwell.

This image was posted to the Bolsover and Clowne Police SNT Facebook page.

Who are they?

The captions reads: “Identification is required of the below persons who we believe will be able to assist us in our enquiries into recent ASB incidents within the village.”

It is understood that the incidents involved cars being egged in the area.

If you know who they are, call 101 and ask for PC 3316 Harrison quoting incident 1069 19/08/19.

