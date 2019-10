Police are seeking the identity of the people shown in the these photographs.

Officers believe they may be able to assist them in relation to a theft of money from St Alban's Parish Centre, Holmewood on Sunday, September 29 at aroubnd 10.30am.

Image supplied by Clay Cross SNT.

If you know these people or have any information regarding this incident, call police on 101 quoting reference number 19000520215.

READ MORE: MOTORIST DENIES CAUSING DEATH BY DANGEROUS DRIVING AFTER COLLISION WITH 79-YEAR-OLD PEDESTRIAN