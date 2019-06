Police want to speak to these people in connection with the alleged theft of food and drink from a restaurant in Chesterfield.

A group of teenagers allegedly left Frankie and Benny’s in Alma Leisure Park, Chesterfield, without paying their bill, on Tuesday, June 4, at about 5pm.

Call police on 101.

"We would like to identify the four people pictured to help with our enquiries," a Derbyshire police spokesperson.

Call police on 101 and quote reference 19000286928.

Call police on 101.