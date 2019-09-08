Police want to speak to driver who 'did a runner' after Mercedes seen 'acting suspiciously' near Chesterfield

Armed police descended near Chesterfield after a vehicle was seen 'acting suspiciously'.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Police and Derbyshire Armed Response Unit carried out an area search when they received reports of a Mercedes 'knocking about' in Staveley.

Police were called to Staveley.

The driver left the vehicle in the middle of the road before 'doing a runner', they said.

@DerbyshireRPU tweeted: "Something to hide? Call us for your phone, keys and car."

The vehicle was seized by the officers.

READ MORE: PLEASLEY CARAVAN SITE A TIME BOMB, COURT HEARS