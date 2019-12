Police are ‘very concerned’ for the safety of a missing Derbyshire woman.

Stephanie Harrison, 42, was last seen at 6.30pm on December 30 at her Ashbourne home.

She is on foot and often walks in areas of Tissington and Carsington.

She is described as 5ft 8ins tall with long brown hair. She has a French accent and a wing tattoo on her left shoulder.

Stephanie was last seen wearing yellow walking boots and a green Barbour jacket.

Call 101if you have information, quoting 177-311219.