Police use 'flash bang distraction device' to arrest Chesterfield man after 'disturbance' at home this morning

A Chesterfield man has been arrested following a 'disturbance' at a house in the early hours of this morning.

The 36-year-old was arrested following reports of a disturbance at a house in Outram Road, Newbold, at 1.05am.

MORE NEWS: Man dies after collision with lorry in Derbyshire

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "On attendance officers were deployed to a property in Chantrey Avenue and due to concerns for the safety of a man there, they used a ‘flash bang’ distraction device to allow them to enter.

"The man was detained without injury and arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, threats to commit criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He remains in custody."