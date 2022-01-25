Police urge parents to check on their children after anti-social behaviour spikes in Derbyshire town

The Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team have reported numerous calls in recent weeks concerning anti-social behaviour from a large group of youths in Eckington. They have been gathering near the Co-op and in the market place, near to the civic centre and the swimming pool.

An SNT spokesperson said: “We are keen to try and put things in place to stop the youths congregating and causing people distress when visiting local businesses.

“Parents, if you know your children are going out in the evening and you aren’t sure what they’re up to, this could be them, so please be speaking to them so you know what they are up to. This isn’t fair on local residents that are trying to go about their day but feel intimidated by these youths.

Police are encouraging residents to continue reporting any instances of anti-social behaviour.

“If you do come across any youths that are causing anti-social behaviour, please keep reporting it, as it will help us to gather data and do something about it. The data is crucial to helping us solve problems in an area- if you don’t tell us we don’t know.”