Police treating Pleasley death as 'unexplained'

Nottinghamshire Police is treating the death of a man in Pleasley as "unexplained".

A police cordon is in place near Farmilo Primary School and Nursery, on Woburn Road after the body of a man was found in a car.

Pleasley crime scene.

Police officers are looking to trace the movements of the man's silver Nissan X-Trail car on Monday evening to establish his actions prior to the death.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Officers were called to a report of a sudden death of a man in the Pleasley area in the early hours of this morning.

"He was found dead in a car in Woburn Road at around 1.40am today (Tuesday, January 15).

"Enquiries are continuing but the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Crime scene.

"Officers are keen to establish the movements of the car, a silver Nissan X-Trail registration N22OWL, yesterday (14 January) afternoon or evening.

"Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 38 of January 15 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

READ MORE: 'Body found in car' near Pleasley school.

Residents have spoken of their shock at the incident, with parent Tammy Parker’s daughter attending the nearby school.

She said: “I was taking my daughter to school and she just said there was a body covered up a lot of police and forensics there.

“Someone said someone was found dead in a car to my daughter.”

A nearby resident of Chesterfield Road North who did not wish to be named added: “It is usually a quiet area but recently we have had a couple of incidents, like when someone was growing drugs and lady got attacked.

“I am hoping this is the last of it now."