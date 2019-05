The driver of a van described as a 'shed' has been reported after it was found in a dangerous condition in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Roads Police said the driver made a hoax call about a robbery at a petrol station in Chesterfield.

Pictures by Derbyshire Roads Police.

Officers tracked the van driver down and found the vehicle's wheel arches and sills corroded, chassis rotten and fuel tank straps snapped.

"A day in court for the driver and a report to DVSA about the MOT test centre#Shed #Traffic," Derbyshire Roads Police tweeted.

