Police have thanked the public for their assitance in tracing a Chesterfield teenager who went missing.

Charlie Rolfe, who was reported missing from the town earlier today (Wednesday, December 4), has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We received a significant number of calls following our appeals throughout the day.

“We would like to thank everyone who contacted us with information and also everyone who shared the appeals.”