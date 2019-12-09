Police thank community after missing Chesterfield man Thomas Marples found

A 19-year-old man missing from Chesterfield has been found.

Derbyshire Police launched an appeal to find Thomas Marples after he was reported missing from his home in Chesterfield on December 5.

Thomas has been found safe and well

Thomas, 19, was last seen at his home on Boythorpe Road on Monday 25 November.

Police say they were growing concerned for his welfare, and distributed his photograph.

Officers now say that Thomas has been found in Chesterfield.

A spokesman for the force said: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”