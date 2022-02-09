Police tell parents that ‘kids are not immune from prosecution’ after crime spikes in Derbyshire village

The Bolsover and Clowne Safer Neighbourhood Team reported that, in the last few days, they have seen an increase in anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and break-ins around the Colliery Road area in Creswell.

They have reminded residents that the area is covered by CCTV, which will be reviewed, and anyone caught causing issues will be dealt with accordingly.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Parents, please ensure you know the whereabouts of your children and what they are doing whilst out. Anti-social behaviour is not victimless and has an impact on the community.

Colliery Road in Creswell has seen a sharp rise in criminal behaviour.

”Over the next 12 months, a significant amount of money is being invested in the area, and it is disappointing to see people not appreciating this. Children are not immune from prosecution and will be dealt with for any offences they are found to have committed.