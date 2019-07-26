Police target anti-social behaviour and motoring offenders in week-long crackdown

Police in Hasland have been targeting anti-social behaviour, road safety and other crimes as part of a week-long crackdown.

Police officers, PCSOs, Special Constables and partnership agencies worked together to target issues which were highlighted as concerns by residents.

A total of 44 vehicles were stopped and officers issued traffic offence reports for six seat-belt offences, two for using a mobile phone while driving and one for a number plate offence.

A 43-year old-woman from Hasland was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after she failed a roadside breath test.

Seven prohibition notices were issued to vehicles by the DVSA after they were found with defects and advice was given by the Environment Agency to six drivers of vehicles carrying waste.

Later in the week, five stores were visited by officers and Derbyshire Trading Standards to give advice around the sale of alcohol and nicotine, to make sure they were checking for identification and recording any refusals, along with other best practices for responsible retailers.

Patrols were carried out to target anti-social behaviour and a 26-year old-man from Hady was given a caution for possession of cannabis.

Inspector Dave Nicholls, of the Chesterfield Policing Unit, said: “We’ve had considerable success during the beat sweep week of action in Hasland, targeting issues around crime and anti-social behaviour which have been highlighted in the area, and also form part of our risk and threat areas as a force.

“It has been a great opportunity for us to showcase and strengthen our partnerships with the agencies and organisations we work alongside to make Derbyshire safer together, while taking time to engage with the residents of Hasland and the wider community.”