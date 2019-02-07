Police swoop on stolen car in Derbyshire - and find the driver is just 13 years old

Police who seized a stolen car in Derbyshire were shocked to find that the driver was just 13-years-old.

Officers stopped the vehicle in Coal Aston yesterday (Wednesay, February 6) after the burglary was reported in the South Yorkshire area.

Officers from the Derbyshire Road Police tweeted: “Vehicle stolen in burglary from @syptweet area.

“Detected in Derbyshire and stopped just as it’s leaving.”

The young driver has been arrested.

