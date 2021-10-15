Police stop provisional licence holder with expired MOT caught driving on motorway in Derbyshire

A provisional licence holder with an expired MOT was stopped by police after being caught driving on the motorway in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Friday, 15th October 2021, 10:47 am
The provisional licence holder was caughter after 'speeding past' police on the motorway in Derbyshire (picture: Derbyshire RPU Bikers)

Bikers from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit witnessed the offender doing some ‘questionable driving’ on a motorway in the county this morning (Friday, October 15).

It was later found the driver, who was alone at the time, held only a provisional licence and had an expired MOT.

Provisional driving licence holders are not allowed to drive on motorways unless it is part of a lesson and they are accompanied by an approved driving instructor in a vehicle fitted with dual controls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The provisional licence holder was caughter after 'speeding past' police on the motorway in Derbyshire (picture: Derbyshire RPU Bikers)

Read More

Read More
Woman issues warning after catayltic converter stolen from vehicle in north Derb...

Posting on Twitter, Derbyshire RPU Bikers said: “First off today. Some questionable driving on motorway. Speeding past bikes in outside lane.

“Car initially wont follow bike into services. Strong persuasion given & driver stopped.

“PLH on her own on motorway at speed. #fatal4 #commonsense #ridiculous #bumpercar.”

They added: “Oh and an expired MOT. You couldn't make it up.”

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.