Police stop provisional licence holder with expired MOT caught driving on motorway in Derbyshire
A provisional licence holder with an expired MOT was stopped by police after being caught driving on the motorway in Derbyshire.
Bikers from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Roads Policing Unit witnessed the offender doing some ‘questionable driving’ on a motorway in the county this morning (Friday, October 15).
It was later found the driver, who was alone at the time, held only a provisional licence and had an expired MOT.
Provisional driving licence holders are not allowed to drive on motorways unless it is part of a lesson and they are accompanied by an approved driving instructor in a vehicle fitted with dual controls.
Posting on Twitter, Derbyshire RPU Bikers said: “First off today. Some questionable driving on motorway. Speeding past bikes in outside lane.
“Car initially wont follow bike into services. Strong persuasion given & driver stopped.
“PLH on her own on motorway at speed. #fatal4 #commonsense #ridiculous #bumpercar.”
They added: “Oh and an expired MOT. You couldn't make it up.”